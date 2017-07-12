FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 hours ago
BRIEF-Petro-Victory announces buying of non-operated production interests in Brazil from ENGEPET
#Bonds News
July 12, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Petro-Victory announces buying of non-operated production interests in Brazil from ENGEPET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Petro-Victory Energy Corp

* Petro-Victory Energy Corp - proposed acquisition of a portfolio of non-operated production interests in Brazil from Empresa de Engenharia de Petróleo Ltda (ENGEPET)

* Petro-Victory Energy - deal for an aggregate of US$1.9 million to complement current royalty interests in Paraguay

* Petro-Victory Energy- intends to complete private placement offering of common shares at price of $0.05 per share for gross proceeds of up to CAD$4 million

* Petro-Victory Energy - upon completion of acquisition, Petro-Victory will enter into a partnership with ENGEPET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

