May 23 Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

* Petroleo brasileiro sa petrobras says executed pre-payment of debt with citibank in amount of us$500 million and maturity in 2017 and 2018 - sec filing

* Petrobras - executed simultaneously with citibank a new funding in the same amount, with maturity in 2022 and unsecured Source text (bit.ly/2rwUVFi)