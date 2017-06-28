BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust prices public offering of 20 mln shares at $20.40/share
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
June 28 Petrolia Inc:
* Co obtains interim order and announces amendment to arrangement agreement
* Entered into an agreement with Pieridae to amend certain provisions of arrangement agreement executed on May 15, 2017 with Pieridae
* First amendment provides for addition, as a condition to arrangement, of reduction of stated capital of Pétrolia's common shares
* In order to proceed with arrangement, co must satisfy solvency requirements of CBCA
* Obtained an interim order from Quebec Superior Court in connection with amalgamation with Pieridae Energy Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar)
SYDNEY, June 29 The dollar shuddered to its lows for the year on Thursday as a drumbeat of hawkish comments from major central banks signalled the era of easy money might be coming to an end for more than just the United States.
* Company has entered into an amendment agreement with Sinotech Corporation Limited