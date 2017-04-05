GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
April 5 Petrolia Inc
* Petrolia-Confirms Gouvernement Du Québec begun negotiations with co, its partners in hasec with goal of ending oil and gas exploration on anticosti island
* Petrolia inc - in event that government is "determined to put an end to this project", Pétrolia is open to negotiating a fair settlement
* Petrolia Inc - In event there is no settlement, expect government to allow hasec to carry out planned works that were mandated in signed agreements
* Petrolia Inc - Confirms Gouvernement Du Québec begun negotiations in response to a request for clarification from Hydrocarbures Anticosti (HASEC) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a share buyback for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.