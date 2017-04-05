April 5 Petrolia Inc

* Petrolia-Confirms Gouvernement Du Québec begun negotiations with co, its partners in hasec with goal of ending oil and gas exploration on anticosti island

* Petrolia inc - in event that government is "determined to put an end to this project", Pétrolia is open to negotiating a fair settlement

* Petrolia Inc - In event there is no settlement, expect government to allow hasec to carry out planned works that were mandated in signed agreements

* Petrolia Inc - Confirms Gouvernement Du Québec begun negotiations in response to a request for clarification from Hydrocarbures Anticosti (HASEC)