July 18 (Reuters) - PETROPAVLOVSK:

* SAYS 19% YOY INCREASE IN H1 TOTAL GOLD PRODUCTION - C.232,400OZ VERSUS C.195,600OZ IN H1 2016

* SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST FOR FULL YEAR PRODUCTION OF C.420,000 - 460,000OZ RECONFIRMED

* SAYS 19% YOY INCREASE IN PHYSICAL VOLUMES OF GOLD SOLD - C.231,800OZ VERSUS H1 2016 C.195,400OZ