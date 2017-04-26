April 26 Russia's Petropavlovsk says:

* Its 2016 net profit stood at $31.7 million, compared to a 2015 net loss of $297.5 million;

* Underlying EBITDA fell by 16 percent to $200.1 million;

* Revenue rose to $540.7 million from $599.9 million in 2015;

* The group is confident to achieve 2017 production guidance of 460 koz;

* Expects its total average cash costs of production in 2017 will be around $700/oz at current exchange rate;

* Net debt is expected to decrease to around $550 million by the end of 2017, assuming an average gold price of $1,200/oz for the remainder of 2017.