UPDATE 2-BP, Reliance to invest in Indian gas block, cooperate downstream
* Tie-up to evaluate fuels, carbon emissions trade (Recasts, adds quotes)
April 26 Russia's Petropavlovsk says:
* Its 2016 net profit stood at $31.7 million, compared to a 2015 net loss of $297.5 million;
* Underlying EBITDA fell by 16 percent to $200.1 million;
* Revenue rose to $540.7 million from $599.9 million in 2015;
* The group is confident to achieve 2017 production guidance of 460 koz;
* Expects its total average cash costs of production in 2017 will be around $700/oz at current exchange rate;
* Net debt is expected to decrease to around $550 million by the end of 2017, assuming an average gold price of $1,200/oz for the remainder of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Tie-up to evaluate fuels, carbon emissions trade (Recasts, adds quotes)
June 15 Facebook Inc on Thursday offered new insight into its efforts to remove terrorism content, a response to political pressure in Europe to militant groups using the social network for propaganda and recruiting.
* Retailers under pressure on doubts over consumption (Adds closing prices)