April 28 Petroshale Inc
* Petroshale announces financial, operating and reserves
update and year ended December 31, 2016 results
* Petroshale's current production is approximately 2,800 BOE
per day, an increase of 50 pct from Q4 average
* Year end 2016 P+P reserves increased to 31.5 million BOE,
from 25.5 million BOE at December 31, 2015
* NPV10 of year end P+P reserves increased to $399.5
million, a 29 pct increase over $308.7 million last year
* "Expect to see improved differentials between WTI and
Bakken crude prices in 2017 due to commencement of operations of
dakota access pipeline"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: