June 5 PetroShale Inc-
* PetroShale announces property acquisition, executive
management and board changes and private placement
* PetroShale Inc - Mike Wood has been appointed president
and ceo of PetroShale
* PetroShale Inc - Bruce Chernoff will continue as
executive chairman of board of directors
* PetroShale Inc - acquired an additional acreage position
in south berthold core area for a purchase price of us$9.0
million
* PetroShale Inc - acquisition funded through existing
credit facilities and includes approximately 90 boe / day of
existing production
* PetroShale announces property acquisition, executive
management and board changes and private placement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: