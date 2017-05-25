May 25 PetroShale Inc

* PetroShale announces financial and operating results for first quarter 2017

* PetroShale Inc qtrly production of 3,213 boe/d, a 134 percent increase over Q1 of 2016

* PetroShale Inc - generated $7.6 million in funds flow from operations and $8.0 million of ebitda in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: