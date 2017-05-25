BRIEF-CVB Financial announces dividend increase
* Announces a $0.02 increase in q2 dividend to $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 PetroShale Inc
* PetroShale announces financial and operating results for first quarter 2017
* PetroShale Inc qtrly production of 3,213 boe/d, a 134 percent increase over Q1 of 2016
* PetroShale Inc - generated $7.6 million in funds flow from operations and $8.0 million of ebitda in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces a $0.02 increase in q2 dividend to $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clovis Oncology announces exercise in full of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China's Alibaba, JD.com lead in clicks-and-mortar retailing