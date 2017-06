May 19 Petsmart Inc

* Petsmart announces proposed private offering of $1,350 million of senior first lien notes and $650 million of senior notes

* Petsmart Inc - intends to offer $1,350 million in aggregate principal amount of senior first lien notes due 2025 and $650 million of senior notes due 2025