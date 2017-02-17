UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 17 PSA Group
* Says to invest 200 million euros ($213 million) to modernize Sochaux plant in eastern France
* Plant upgrade to allow production of up to six models
* Annual production capacity to reach 400,000 vehicles Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9374 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources