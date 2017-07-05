Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Peugeot Sa :
* The proposed acquisition of Opel Vauxhall Automotive Business by Groupe PSA is approved by EU antitrust authorities
* Acquisition of GM's European Financial operations is also subject to EU antitrust authority's review & decision is expected in second half this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [PEUP.PA GM.N]
* Gryphon Investors to acquire OB Hospitalist Group from Ares Management
* Xactly - on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others