May 9 Peyto Exploration & Development Corp

* Peyto announces Q1 2017 results and expands Brazeau core area

* Q1 FFO per share c$0.85

* Qtrly production maintained at 101,000 boe/d

* Q1 2017 production of 607 mmcfe/d (101,093 boe/d) was same as Q1 2016

* Peyto Exploration & Development says to resume 2017 capital program of $550-600 million at expected capital efficiency and with maximum return on invested capital