BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Peyto Exploration & Development Corp
* Peyto announces Q1 2017 results and expands Brazeau core area
* Q1 FFO per share c$0.85
* Qtrly production maintained at 101,000 boe/d
* Q1 2017 production of 607 mmcfe/d (101,093 boe/d) was same as Q1 2016
* Peyto Exploration & Development says to resume 2017 capital program of $550-600 million at expected capital efficiency and with maximum return on invested capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd