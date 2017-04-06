April 6 P&F Industries Inc:

* P&F Industries Inc says anticipate that this acquisition will be immediately accretive to earnings

* P&F Industries Inc - purchase price consisted of approximately $7 million in cash and assumption of certain payables and contractual obligations

* P&F Industries Inc- in addition, seller may be entitled to up to $1 million in additional contingent consideration

* P&F Industries Inc acquires Jiffy Air Tool Inc

