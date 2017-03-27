March 27 P&F Industries Inc:

* P&F Industries Inc reports results for the year ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue $12.51 million versus $13.77 million

* P&F Industries Inc qtrly revenue $12.5 million versus $13.8 million

* P&F Industries Inc - "elected not to renew our supply agreement with sears, which will expire on september 30, 2017"

* P&F Industries-sees sears inventory exposure eliminated by September 30,accounts receivable,if collected in ordinary course,to be received by Dec 2017