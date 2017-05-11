BRIEF-Metrofile to buy Tidy Files Proprietary Limited for 75 mln rand
* To acquire a 100 pct interest in tidy files for an approximate consideration of 75 mln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 11 PFC Device Inc
* Revenue amounted to US$5.3 million for three months ended 31 march 2017, representing a decrease of US$0.3 million or 5%
* Board did not declare payment of interim dividend for three months ended 31 March 2017
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company was approximately US$0.5 million versus US$0.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To acquire a 100 pct interest in tidy files for an approximate consideration of 75 mln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* HAS BEEN APPROVED TO CHANGE LISTING FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH TO NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER
* FY 2016/2017 REVENUE 123.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 105.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO