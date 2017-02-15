Feb 15 Pfeiffer Vacuum

* Says busch takeover offer no attractive

* Says busch group as intending to actively control and possibly integrate pfeiffer vacuum without offering a customary control premium

* Says busch offer does not reflect the growth potential in the vacuum industry

* Says board is currently reviewing other options to ensure that pfeiffer vacuum shareholders can appropriately participate in the long-term development of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: