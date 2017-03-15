UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 Pfeiffer Vacuum:
* Termination of voluntary public tender offer by Busch Group is good news for Pfeiffer Vacuum and its shareholders
* Will continue to pursue its successful strategy of combining organic growth in markets such as Asia and USA with strategic acquisitions, thereby offering its shareholders attractive long-term prospects
* Continues its announced review of further options to ensure that shareholders participate adequately in value creation at Pfeiffer Vacuum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources