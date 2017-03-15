March 15 Pfeiffer Vacuum:

* Termination of voluntary public tender offer by Busch Group is good news for Pfeiffer Vacuum and its shareholders

* Will continue to pursue its successful strategy of combining organic growth in markets such as Asia and USA with strategic acquisitions, thereby offering its shareholders attractive long-term prospects

* Continues its announced review of further options to ensure that shareholders participate adequately in value creation at Pfeiffer Vacuum