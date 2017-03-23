UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
* Dividend 3.60 eurper share versus 3.20 eurper share year ago
* Promising start to FY 2017
* Will concentrate on putting 2020 strategy into practice to continue developing pfeiffer vacuum successfully
* This strategy prioritizes profitability and growth, of which gap program is a key driver
* Says year-to-date order intake is around 20 percent higher than it was last year
* Says expects this positive trend to continue at least until middle of year and FY 2017 sales to increase significantly compared to FY 2016
* Operating result (EBIT) should rise accordingly
* Says has every reason to believe these positive developments will also continue into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources