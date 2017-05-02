UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG:
* Q1 sales 136.9 million euros ($149.51 million)
* Says significantly increases EBIT margin to 15.6 percent
* Says Q1/2017 sales up 24.9 percent from prior year
* Says Q1/2017 EBIT margin increases by 3.8 percentage points
* Says order intake amounts to 146.5 million euros
* Says impressive demonstration of long-term growth potential
* Says expects positive trend to continue
* Says expects sales for full year of 2017 to increase significantly from 2016
* Says should result in a significant improvement in operating profit
* Says positive development should continue in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources