May 31 Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer announces acceptance of regulatory submissions by
U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency for Sutent® (sunitinib)
for adjuvant treatment of adult patients at high risk of
recurrent renal cell carcinoma after surgery
* Pfizer Inc says applications seek to expand approved use
of sutent based on data from phase 3 s-trac trial
* Prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) goal date for a
decision by fda is in january 2018
* Pfizer Inc says adverse events seen in trial were
consistent with known safety profile of suten
* Pfizer inc says no deaths occurred due to treatment
* Pfizer Inc - european medicines agency (ema) has
validated for review a type ii variation application for sutent
in same patient population
