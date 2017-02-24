Feb 24 Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer prices $1,065,000,000 debt offering

* Pfizer Inc says pricing of $1.07 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.20% notes due 2047

* Offering is expected to be sold to professional institutional investors in Taiwan, with application to be made to list notes on Taipei Exchange

* Closing of offering is expected to occur on March 17, 2017