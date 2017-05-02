May 2 Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Pfizer inc - reaffirmed 2017 financial guidance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pfizer inc - q1 revenue $12,779 million versus $13,005 million

* Q1 revenue view $13.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.55, revenue view $53.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pfizer inc - q1 innovative health segement revenue $7,415 million versus $7,033 million

* Pfizer inc - as of may 2, 2017, pfizer's remaining share repurchase authorization was approximately $6.4 billion

* Pfizer inc - qtrly worldwide total lyrica revenue $1,271 million versus $1,229 million

* Pfizer inc- qtrly worldwide ibrance revenue $679 million versus $429 million

* Pfizer inc - q1 worldwide lipitor revenue $404 million versus $411 million

* Pfizer inc - q1 worldwide prevnar family revenue $1,392 million versus $1,509 million

* Pfizer -there was one less selling day in u.s. And 2 fewer selling days in international markets during q1, resulting in negative impact of about $300 million in q1