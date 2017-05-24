May 24 Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation

* Pfizer - received notice of unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 4 million shares of Pfizer common stock at $31.60 per share in cash

* Says TRC Capital's offer price of $31.60 per share is about 4.27 percent lower than $33.01 closing share price on may 12

* Pfizer Inc - TRC Capital's offer is for approximately 0.067 percent of shares of Pfizer common stock outstanding as of may 15, 2017 offer date

* Says "Pfizer does not endorse trc capital's unsolicited mini-tender offer"