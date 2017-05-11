May 11 Pfizer Inc:
* Pfizer says in connection with Hospira acquisition,
expects to incur costs of about $1 billion for up to three-year
period post-acquisition-sec filing
* Pfizer says in early 2017, initiated new enterprise-wide
cost reduction/productivity initiatives, which expect to
complete by end of 2019
* Pfizer says 2017 cost reduction/productivity initiatives
includes optimization of manufacturing plant network to support
IH and EH products and pipelines
* Pfizer says during 2017-2019, expects to incur costs of
about $750 million related to cost reduction initiatives
Source text (bit.ly/2qxeUDQ)
Further company coverage: