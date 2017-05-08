May 8 Pfizer Inc:

* Co, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Children's Investment Fund Foundation announced multi-year extension of collaboration

* Pfizer Inc., Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Children's Investment Fund Foundation reduce price of injectable contraceptive

* Sayana Press will now be available to qualified purchasers at guaranteed price of $0.85 per dose, reduction from previous price of $1.00/dose Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: