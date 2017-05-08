BRIEF-Safran says GECAS places $2.9 bln order for CFM LEAP-1A engines
* ANNOUNCED A FIRM ORDER FOR 200 CFM INTERNATIONAL LEAP-1A ENGINES TO POWER NEW AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT
May 8 Pfizer Inc:
* Co, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Children's Investment Fund Foundation announced multi-year extension of collaboration
* Pfizer Inc., Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Children's Investment Fund Foundation reduce price of injectable contraceptive
* Sayana Press will now be available to qualified purchasers at guaranteed price of $0.85 per dose, reduction from previous price of $1.00/dose
* Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new chief financial officer
* Increases quarterly dividend by 14.3 percent to $0.20 per share