June 14 Pfizer Inc:
* Pfizer receives exclusive commercialization rights in
Europe for CRESEMBA, a novel treatment for potentially
life-threatening fungal infections among immunocompromised
patients
* Pfizer will have exclusive rights to distribute and
commercialize CRESEMBA in Europe, including Austria, France,
Germany, Italy and UK
* Pfizer will be responsible for additional CRESEMBA
launches, predominantly in Europe, which are expected throughout
2017 and 2018
* Basilea will remain marketing authorization holder for
CRESEMBA in European Union
