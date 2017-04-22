April 21 PG&E Corp:
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks
customers for their patience; substation scheduled for
modernization
* Restored power to all 88,000 customers impacted by a major
power outage in San Francisco today.
* Outage was caused by equipment failure at Larkin
substation
* Substation responsible for today's outage is undergoing
already planned extensive upgrades over next year
* Will conduct a thorough investigation to determine factors
that led to equipment failure and subsequent power outage
* Initial information suggests a circuit breaker failed,
igniting insulation, causing fire at substation
* Equipment failure led to a brief fire at substation
located at Larkin and Eddy streets
* There were no injuries to public or PG&E employees
