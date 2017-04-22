April 21 PG&E Corp:

* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization

* Restored power to all 88,000 customers impacted by a major power outage in San Francisco today.

* Outage was caused by equipment failure at Larkin substation

* Substation responsible for today's outage is undergoing already planned extensive upgrades over next year

* Will conduct a thorough investigation to determine factors that led to equipment failure and subsequent power outage

* Initial information suggests a circuit breaker failed, igniting insulation, causing fire at substation

* Equipment failure led to a brief fire at substation located at Larkin and Eddy streets

* There were no injuries to public or PG&E employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: