April 12 Johnson & Johnson -
* Phagelux Inc announces collaboration with Johnson &
Johnson innovation for new antibacterial solution
* Reached an agreement with Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc
to collaborate on development of one or more skin care products
* Deal was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson innovation
* Under deal terms between parties, co will be responsible
for developing products utilizing its patented or patent pending
technologies
* Under deal terms Johnson & Johnson consumer shall provide
specified financial support, access to certain skin care and
formulation know-how
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: