BRIEF-Aileron Therapeutics appoints Donald Dougherty as CFO
* Aileron Therapeutics appoints Donald Dougherty as senior vice president and chief financial officer
April 3 Pharma-Deko Plc:
* FY ended Dec 2016 loss before taxation of 208.5 million naira versus profit of 701.7 million naira year ago
* FY turnover of 1.10 billion naira versus 1.48 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2nyyE4K Further company coverage:
* VBL Therapeutics announces appointment of Dr. Corinne Epperly as U.S. Chief Operating Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corbus Pharmaceuticals presented data from phase 2 study of anabasum for the treatment of systemic sclerosis at the eular 2017 annual meeting