UPDATE 1-Canada's CDPQ and GE to form $2 bln aircraft financing platform
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.
May 16 Pharma-deko Plc:
* Q1 loss before tax of 3.4 million naira versus loss of 58.1 million naira year ago
* Q1 turnover 351.3 million naira versus 183.5 million naira year ago
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would halt a late-stage study of its drug to treat old patients with acute myeloid leukemia, a form of blood cancer, due to safety concerns.
* Surgery Partners Inc - on June 19, co's unit intends to raise $335 million in gross proceeds through an offering of senior notes due 2025