UPDATE 3-Seattle Genetics halts late-stage study of leukemia drug
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
May 4 Pharma Mar SA:
* Aplidin receives orphan drug status for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Switzerland
* The company submitted the Marketing Authorisation Application in the European Union at the end of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2p8zftX
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
* TXCELL APPOINTS LENTIGEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. TO MANUFACTURE THE LENTIVIRAL VECTOR FOR ITS FIRST CAR-TREG PROGRAM IN TRANSPLANT REJECTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 19 GlaxoSmithKline has struck a deal for Luke Miels to start as its new head of pharmaceuticals in September, following a lengthy dispute over his contract with his former employer AstraZeneca.