May 17 Pharma Mar SA:

* ENTERS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH SINGAPORE COMPANY TO MARKET ITS ANTI-TUMOR COMPOUND LURBINECTEDIN IN ASIA-PACIFIC REGION

* TO RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT FOLLOWED BY REMUNERATIONS UPON ACHIEVING REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONES

* AGREEMENT INCLUDES STA SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES OF PHARMAMAR EQUIVALENT TO 0.2 PERCENT CAPITAL AT 4.75 EURO PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)