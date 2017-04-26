UPDATE 1-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.
April 26 Carlyle Group Lp-
* Pharmaceutical Product Development -existing owners, affiliates of hellman & friedman,carlyle group, entered into agreements to recapitalize co
* Pharmaceutical Product Development says transaction values co at more than $9 billion
* Pharmaceutical Product Development- gic, singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, and abu dhabi investment authority to acquire minority ownership positions
* Pharmaceutical Product Development says co expects to raise approximately $550 million through the issuance of new senior unsecured holdco notes Source text: (bit.ly/2oxSH7M) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.
MOSCOW, June 15 The stock market sale of a 25 percent stake in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot, planned for this week, has been put on hold due to adverse market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening