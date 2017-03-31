March 31 Pharmagest Interactive SA:

* FY operating profit 31.4 million euros ($33.6 million) versus 28.3 million euros year ago

* 2016 net profit: 21.5 million euros, +13 percent

* FY net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 20.6 million euros versus 18.8 million euros year ago

* Net cash at December 31, 2016 stood at 63.7 million euros (including available-for-sale securities and other investments), up 16.1 percent

* Will propose a gross dividend of 0.65 euros to general meeting on June 27, 2017