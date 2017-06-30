BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
June 30 Pharmally International Holding Co Ltd :
* Says co revised new shares issuance plan
* In the new plan, co will issue 3 million new shares and to raise T$960 million in total
* Proceeds will be used for investment in Indonesia-based project
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MJbwt9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment
CHICAGO, June 30 A U.S. judge on Friday dealt a major financial blow to Illinois by ordering the cash-strapped state to pay $586 million a month to Medicaid providers to ensure continued medical care for poor and disabled residents.