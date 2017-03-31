March 31 Pharmasimple SA:

* FY operating loss 0.7 million euros ($748,510) versus loss of 0.1 million euros year ago

* FY net loss 0.9 million euros versus loss of 0.4 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated revenue 11.3 million euros versus 6.8 million euros year ago

* 2017 financial year should enable Co to significantly increase its profitability

* Pharmasimple plans to transfer to Alternext in the course of 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2ohOnIU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9352 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)