BRIEF-Welltend Technology to pay 2016 dividend on July 27
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
March 31 Pharmasimple SA:
* FY operating loss 0.7 million euros ($748,510) versus loss of 0.1 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 0.9 million euros versus loss of 0.4 million euros year ago
* FY consolidated revenue 11.3 million euros versus 6.8 million euros year ago
* 2017 financial year should enable Co to significantly increase its profitability
* Pharmasimple plans to transfer to Alternext in the course of 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2ohOnIU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9352 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
* Infracapital and Nokia named preferred bidder for Polish fibre broadband network
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25