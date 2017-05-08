BRIEF-Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears HSR review
* Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears Hart-Scott-Rodino review and is effective
May 8 Pharmaxis Ltd
* Pharmaxis appoints Chiesi as Bronchitol distributor in Italy
* Entered into an exclusive distribution and supply agreement with Chiesi Farmaceutici Spa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears Hart-Scott-Rodino review and is effective
* Rival Tesaro's shares down 16.8 pct (Adds shares, details on class action lawsuit)
* cdpq & GE Capital Aviation Services to join forces in creating USD 2-billion global aircraft financing platform