FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-PharMerica Corp enters to be acquired by KKR for $29.25 per share in cash
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
UK
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
Born this way? Exploring the science of gender identity
Science
Born this way? Exploring the science of gender identity
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 2, 2017 / 11:29 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-PharMerica Corp enters to be acquired by KKR for $29.25 per share in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - PharMerica Corp

* PharMerica Corporation enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by KKR for $29.25 per share in cash

* PharMerica corporation says acquisition agreement was unanimously approved by the board of directors of PharMerica

* PharMerica Corporation says KKR is making the investment primarily through its Americas XII fund

* PharMerica Corporation says Walgreens Boots Alliance intends to account for its minority ownership interest in PharMerica as an equity method investment

* All-Cash transaction is valued at approximately $1.4 billion including the assumption or repayment of debt

* PharMerica Corporation says in light of the agreement with KKR and Walgreens, PharMerica has cancelled its second quarter 2017 earnings conference call

* PharMerica Corp - upon completion of the transaction, PharMerica will become a private company‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.