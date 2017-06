May 16 PHARMING GROUP NV:

* PHARMING ANNOUNCES REFINANCING OF ITS EXISTING DEBT BY A SINGLE US$100 MILLION DEBT FACILITY ON IMPROVED COMMERCIAL TERMS

* REPAYMENT OF AMORTISING CONVERTIBLE BONDS ELIMINATES RISK OF APPROXIMATELY 24% DILUTION

* IT HAS COMPLETED A NEW US$100 MILLION FINANCE AGREEMENT WITH ORBIMED ADVISORS

* THIS HAS BEEN USED TO REDEEM AMORTIZING CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2017/2018, AND TO REFINANCE COMPANY'S SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK AND KREOS CAPITAL

* LOAN, INITIALLY STRUCTURED AS A BRIDGE FACILITY WILL BE REPLACED WITHIN 60 DAYS BY A FULL LOAN AGREEMENT WITH A MATURITY DATE OF JUNE 2021

* SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF NEAR TERM CASH BURN (FROM AMORTISATIONS AND DEBT REPAYMENTS) OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 16 MILLION IN 2017 AND ALMOST EUR 8 MILLION IN 2018