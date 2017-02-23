BRIEF-Wuyi International Pharmaceutical appoints Chen Cheng Qing as chairman
* Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board
Feb 23 Pharmswell Bio Co Ltd :
* Says all of its 11th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on Feb. 22
* Says it has raised 1.50 billion won in total


* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.