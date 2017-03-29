March 29 Pharnext SAS:

* Announced positive preclinical data for its PLEODRUG PXT864, in development for Alzheimer's disease (ad)

* Use of approved standards of care (SOCS) in ad, i.e. Donepezil and memantine, shows transient efficacy and is moreover associated with side effects

* Data show that efficacy of tri-therapy combination (PXT864 + donepezil or memantine) was greater than individual drugs alone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)