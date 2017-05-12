BRIEF-Amgen says FDA accepts sBLA to expand indication for XGEVA
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
May 12 Phaserx Inc:
* Phaserx reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.35
* Phaserx Inc - as of March 31, 2017, company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $11.9 million
* Phaserx - revising timeline for submission of IND for PRX-OTC to 2018, expect to generate clinical efficacy data in affected patients in H2 of 2018
* Honeywell's connected aircraft maintenance offering to reduce flight delays and cancellations for cathay pacific
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization