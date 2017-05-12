May 12 Phaserx Inc:

* Phaserx reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.35

* Phaserx Inc - as of March 31, 2017, company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $11.9 million

* Phaserx - revising timeline for submission of IND for PRX-OTC to 2018, expect to generate clinical efficacy data in affected patients in H2 of 2018