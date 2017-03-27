March 27 Phaserx Inc

* PhaseRx reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q4 loss per share $0.30

* As of December 31, 2016, company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $15.5 million

* Believes it has sufficient cash to fund its operations for at least next 12 months

* In 2017, anticipate completing GLP toxicology and GMP manufacturing activities and submitting an ind for PRX-OTC in Q4