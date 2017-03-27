BRIEF-Elliott says supports new BHP chair and new direction for BHP
* Elliott says supports new BHP chair and new direction for BHP
March 27 Phaserx Inc
* PhaseRx reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q4 loss per share $0.30
* As of December 31, 2016, company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $15.5 million
* Believes it has sufficient cash to fund its operations for at least next 12 months
* In 2017, anticipate completing GLP toxicology and GMP manufacturing activities and submitting an ind for PRX-OTC in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott says supports new BHP chair and new direction for BHP
WASHINGTON, June 15 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce a plan to tighten rules on Americans traveling to Cuba and significantly restrict U.S. companies from doing business with Cuban enterprises controlled by the military, senior White House officials said on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.