April 28 PHH Corp-

* PHH Corporation announces agreement with EJF Capital

* PHH Corp says to nominate James Neuhauser and Kevin Stein for election as directors at 2017 annual meeting

* PHH Corp - Thomas P. Gibbons and Deborah M. Reif will not stand for re-election at 2017 annual meeting

* PHH Corp says ejf and its affiliates beneficially own an aggregate of approximately 9.9% of company's common stock

* PHH Corp says pursuant to agreement, ejf has agreed to certain customary standstill, voting and other provisions