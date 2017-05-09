May 9 PHH Corp

* PHH Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $1.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PHH Corp - board of directors has authorized up to $100 million in open market share repurchases as an initial action in returning capital to shareholders.

* Qtrly net revenues $114mln versus $157 million

* Phh corp - qtrly core loss per share $1.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: