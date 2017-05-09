BRIEF-Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE
* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE
May 9 PHH Corp
* PHH Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $1.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PHH Corp - board of directors has authorized up to $100 million in open market share repurchases as an initial action in returning capital to shareholders.
* Qtrly net revenues $114mln versus $157 million
* Phh corp - qtrly core loss per share $1.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, June 19 Egypt's parliament voted to raise the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($400) a year from 6,500 pounds and gave tax breaks to the first three brackets.
* Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan