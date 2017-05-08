BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Phibro Animal Health Corp
* Q3 earnings per share $0.59
* Q3 sales rose 3 percent to $190 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $186.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing