BRIEF-Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears HSR review
* Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears Hart-Scott-Rodino review and is effective
May 8 Philab Holdings Corp:
* Jennifer B. Bantang appointed as the chief financial officer of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears Hart-Scott-Rodino review and is effective
* Rival Tesaro's shares down 16.8 pct (Adds shares, details on class action lawsuit)
* cdpq & GE Capital Aviation Services to join forces in creating USD 2-billion global aircraft financing platform