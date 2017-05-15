Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
May 15 Philcomsat Holdings Corp:
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 118.4 million pesos versus 214.2 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
WASHINGTON, June 19 President Donald Trump will meet with the chief executives of technology companies including Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc on Monday as the White House looks to the private sector for help in cutting government waste and improving services.
LONDON, June 19 Aviation insurers have launched a model contract continuation clause to keep policies in place after Britain leaves the European Union, trade body the International Underwriting Association said on Monday.