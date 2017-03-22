UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 22 Philip Morris International Inc:
* Philip Morris International announces EUR300 million investment in smoke-free product manufacturing facility in Greece
* Philip Morris International Inc - plant will have an annual capacity of around 20 billion tobacco sticks.
* Philip Morris International Inc - construction on site will commence immediately, with production scheduled to begin in January 2018.
* Philip Morris International Inc - 400 new jobs to be created from the investment
* Construction on site will commence immediately, with production scheduled to begin in January 2018
* Philip Morris International Inc - smoke-free product Iqos is expected to be available in key cities in over 30 markets in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources